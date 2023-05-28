MANILA – Patrick Garcia delighted fans on Saturday after he posted on social media a new photo featuring him with fellow actors Kaye Abad and Paolo Contis.

The snapshot sees the trio seated by the river, evoking nostalgia for their erstwhile youth drama series "Tabing Ilog," which ran from 1999 to 2003.

The three are reuniting for onscreen for an upcoming film produced by Mavx Productions.

Contis and Abad will play a couple, while Garcia plays a celebrity. The three characters' friendship will then be tested in the movie.

"Dream come true 'to na makatrabaho ko sila ulit kasi 'yung mga katrabaho ko ngayon, masasabi ko na iba na 'yung work ethics. Iba lang talagang makatrabaho 'tong mga 'to," Contis previously said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Abad is glad to be included in the film, noting that movie has a different take on drama.

"Nung pinitch sa 'kin 'yung istorya na-excite ako kasi ito 'yung isa sa mga pelikula na matagal ko nang gustong gawin. Since nag-pandemic, doon nag-start 'yung hindi mainstream, 'yung hindi sinunod 'yung gusto ng tao," she said.

As for Garcia, he said it was a no-brainer for him to accept the project when he learned that Abad and Contis would be his co-stars.

“When this was offered, nung sinabing Paolo and Kaye, sabi ko ‘Make sure na it’s Paolo and Kaye kasi kung hindi, hindi ko gagawin,’” he said.

RELATED VIDEO: