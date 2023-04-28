Patrick Garcia, Kaye Abad, Paolo Contis to reunite for new film

Screenshot from Mavx Productions, Inc. Facebook page.

MANILA -- Former "Tabing Ilog" stars Patrick Garcia, Kaye Abad, and Paolo Contis will be reunited for an upcoming film.

In a clip posted by Mavx Productions, Contis he and Abad will play a couple, while Garcia plays a celebrity. The three characters' friendship will then be tested.

"Dream come true 'to na makatrabaho ko sila ulit kasi 'yung mga katrabaho ko ngayon, masasabi ko na iba na 'yung work ethics. Iba lang talagang makatrabaho 'tong mga 'to," Contis said.

Abad is glad to be included in the film, noting that movie has a different take on drama.

"Nung pinitch sa 'kin 'yung istorya na-excite ako kasi ito 'yung isa sa mga pelikula na matagal ko nang gustong gawin. Since nag-pandemic, doon nag-start 'yung hindi mainstream, 'yung hindi sinunod 'yung gusto ng tao," she said.

"Hindi nila kinunan na super drama pero masakit sa puso 'yung eksena. Kasi sa mga soap opera, away, drama talaga 'yung eksena. Nung nabasa ko 'yung script isa 'to sa mga ganoong pelikula, excited ako. Masakit 'yung eksena pero 'di ko kailangang umiyak."

The film will be produced by Mavx Productions, whose films include "Doll House," "A Faraway Land," and the recently released "Unravel."

