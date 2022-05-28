LOOK: Sharlene San Pedro graduates from college

Actress Sharlene San Pedro can now proudly say that she is a degree holder.

The former “Goin’ Bulilit” star finished her Psychology undergraduate degree, according to her Instagram post.

San Pedro took pride in her academic achievement as she shared a snap of her graduation photo, indicating her fulfillment to tertiary education.

“Sharlene S. San Pedro. Bachelor of Arts in Psychology,” she said in the caption.

The young actress is got her degree at AMA University and Colleges.

Thesis defended 🥺🤍



Road to graduation naaaaaaaa. pic.twitter.com/dbclptH3Hq — Sharlene San Pedro (@shar_sanpedro) April 7, 2022

Several celebrities trooped to the comment section to celebrate San Pedro’s milestone including her closest friend Miles Ocampo.

“PROUD OF YOU, MY BESHIE BESHIE!!!!!!” Ocampo commented.

“Congrats Shar!! So proud of you!!!” Barbie Imperial also echoed.

Just recently, San Pedro opted to show her gamer-girl side in her graduation photos.

In the fun snaps she shared on Wednesday, San Pedro is seen posing with a phone showing her character “Call of Duty: Mobile.”

“Slide jump papuntang graduation,” was her playful caption, referring to a maneuver in the game.

Aside from being an actress, San Pedro is a video game streamer with a wide following on social media.

San Pedro, 23, has been active in showbiz for 18 years. She started her career via the child talent search “Star Circle Quest” in 2004.