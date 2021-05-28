Klarisse de Guzman releases new single 'Ulan ng Kahapon'

MANILA -- Singer Klarisse de Guzman released her latest single "Ulan ng Kahapon" on Friday, May 28.

The lyric video of her newest song is now uploaded on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

The song was produced by Rox Santos was written by Rex Torremoro and arranged by Tommy Katigbak. Elmar Jan Bolaño was credited for the music.

"Para sa mga nasaktan, iniwan at unti-unting kinakalimutan ang nakaraan," de Guzman said in an Instagram post early this week as she promoted her single.

De Guzman is one of the 10 celebrity performers in the latest season of "Your Face Sounds Familiar," which will have its finale this weekend.

The Philippine version of the global format debuted in 2015 and has since staged a total of four seasons — 2 regular and 2 “Kids” editions.

The grand showdown of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” will be available on free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

