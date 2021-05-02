'YFSF': Sharon in tears after Klarisse de Guzman's winning number

MANILA — Sharon Cuneta was in tears after "Your Face Sounds Familiar" contestant Klarisse de Guzman performed her hit song "Sana'y Wala Nang Wakas" on the show on Sunday.

"Thank you, Klarisse. You honor me by having my song in the way I would sing it. Thank you. You were so good. Thank you," Cuneta said while commenting on the singer's performance.

"You're really one of the best singers I've come across in this industry. Hindi ko na alam kung mayroon kang hindi kayang gawin. Pagaling ka na nang pagaling. Like I said before fan na fan mo na ako kasi dito ko na nakita lalo capabilities mo. Thank you for doing me as I would do myself maybe even better," she added.

(I don’t know if there's anything you can’t do. You keep on getting better and better. Like I said before, I'm already a fan of yours because I've seen your capabilities here on this show.)

De Guzman said she felt the pressure going into the number but was glad that she gave justice to the song and won the weekly episode with 26 points.

"Siyempre, grabe 'yung pressure. Nung nalaman ko pa nga lang po nung sa iconator na si Ms. Sharon sabi ko, Oh my God, kaya ko ba?" the contestant said.

(Of course, the pressure is huge. When the iconator showed that it was Ms. Sharon, I said, Oh my God, can I do it?)

"Sobrang fan po ako ni Ms. Sharon lahat ng movies niya napanood ko kahit sa cable ko lang napapanood and sa pagkanta first time ko po siyang maimpersonate as si Ms. Sharon. Ang hirap. Akala ko kasi madali, relaxed, masarap pakinggan si Ms. Sharon but kapag kinanta mo siya ang hirap so iba nung techniques," she added.

(I'm a big fan of Ms. Sharon, I watched all of her movies, even if I only watched them on cable, and in terms of singing, this is the first time I could impersonate her as Ms. Sharon. I thought it was easy, relaxed, it was really nice to listen to Ms. Sharon but when you sing her songs the difficulty is different, especially the techniques.)

Cuneta also honored the composer of the song "Sanay Wala Nang Wakas", Willie Cruz.

Ogie Alcasid and Gary Valenciano echoed Cuneta saying that the artist deserves more recognition for his music.

De Guzman took home P50,000 and a trophy.

The Philippine version of the global format debuted in 2015 and has since staged a total of four seasons — 2 regular and 2 “Kids” editions.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” is available on free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

