Jo Koy to star in ABC's Fil-Am sitcom 'Josep'

Fil-American comedian Jo Koy on Friday announced that he is set to star in "Josep," an upcoming sitcom for US network ABC.

On Instagram, Koy shared a screen grab of an article about the project by The Hollywood Reporter article published on May 27.

"Excited to show you all what we’re working on over at @abcnetwork," he said, using the hashtag #filipinofamily."

According to the article, "Josep" is "a single-cam comedy following Josep (Jo Koy), a hard-working nurse trying to navigate dating, fatherhood, and the hilarious complications caused by his strong-willed Filipino mother moving in with him."

Jo Koy, known for speaking highly of his Filipino roots in his acts, performed in Manila and Cebu back in January 2020.

He also showcased Filipino talents in his third Netflix show titled "In His Elements," which premiered in June last year.

Early this week, Koy became emotional after seeing his mural in the Philippines.

On his social media pages, Koy posted a video that showed a painting of his face on the floor of a basketball court in the country.

"I teared up when I saw that they painted this mural of me in the Philippines. This is why I love my people so much," Jo Koy wrote in the caption.

"I will rep my culture proud and let the world know just how beautiful my country is. Mahal ko kayong lahat!" he added in the post, where he also thanked artist Mike Swift.

