Jo Koy gets emotional after seeing his mural on a basketball court in PH

Jo Koy could not help but become emotional after seeing his mural in the Philippines.

On his social media pages, the Filipino-American comedian posted a video that showed a painting of his face on the floor of a basketball court in the country.

"I teared up when I saw that they painted this mural of me in the Philippines. This is why I love my people so much," Jo Koy wrote in the caption.

"I will rep my culture proud and let the world know just how beautiful my country is. Mahal ko kayong lahat!" he added in the post, where he also thanked artist Mike Swift.

Jo Koy, known for speaking highly of his Filipino roots in his acts, performed in Manila and Cebu back in January 2020.

He also showcased Filipino talents in his third Netflix show titled "In His Elements," which premiered in June last year.

