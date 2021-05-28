Jayda is now part of Star Magic, Rise Artists Studio

MANILA -- Singer Jayda Avanzado is now part of Star Magic and Rise Artists Studio.

This was announced by Star Magic at a media conference on Wednesday, May 26.

"Siyempre sobrang saya ko po talaga and nagpapasalamat talaga ako sa inyo para sa mainit na pagtanggap sa akin sa Star Magic, sa Rise and, of course, sa ABS-CBN in general. Masaya lang po talaga ako. And alam ko na parang new journey na ito with you guys and excited po ako roon," she said on Star Magic's Inside News.

According to Jayda, her parents, OPM singers Jessa Zaragoza and Dingdong Avanzado, are happy with her latest career milestone.

"Tuwang-tuwag po talaga sila sa fact na na offer rin at in-approach rin ako to be part of Rise and Star Magic. So parang no brainer po sa amin na tanggapin 'yung offer and parang new chapter sa buhay ko, especially ngayong mag-e-18 na ako," said Jayda, who also shared the advice she received from her parents.

"May tatlong pieces of advice na hindi ko kinakalimutan. No. 1, there's no substitute for hard work. Siyempre importante talaga 'yon na paghirapan mo ang success mo. Kapag binibigyan ka ng isang opportunity, paghirapan mo talaga. ...Pangalawa, 'yung pagbibigay pugay sa mga nauna sa iyo. ...Sa lahat ng mga katrabaho mo kailangan marunong kang makisama. Finally, of course, be original, be authentic," Jayda shared.

Jayda said she hopes to work with Yeng Constantino in the future. "I look up to her so much siyempre singer-songwriter din siya and I would love to share the stage with her someday," she said.

Jayda is also hoping to work with Charlie Dizon and Rhys Miguel, who was part of her "Paano Kung Naging Tayo?" music video.

Jayda is now preparing for her first major concert titled "Jayda In Concert" on June 26 on KTX.ph.

