Jayda gears up for concert in June

MANILA -- Jayda Avanzado is gearing up for a major concert on June 26, the young singer announced as she uploaded a save-the-date video for her upcoming show simply titled "Jayda In Concert."

In the caption, Jayda thanked ABS-CBN for trusting her and providing her the platform, although it was unclear where the concert will be held.

Most of the concerts during the pandemic like those of Regine Velasquez and Sarah Geronimo were streamed on platforms like KTX.

Jayda is the only child of OPM singers Jessa Zaragoza and Dingdong Avanzado.

The celebrity couple took to their respective social media accounts to repost their daughter's post about her concert.

Jayda is signed by Star Music, which released released her first EP "In My Room" back in 2018.

Last year, Jayda and singer Darren Espanto teamed up for the duet "Sana Tayo Na" under Star Music.

Related video: