Darren Espanto, Jayda drop surprise duet 'Sana Tayo Na'

MANILA -- Young singers Darren Espanto and Jayda have teamed up for a new song titled "Sana Tayo Na" under Star Music.

The two took to social media to share to their fans their collaboration, which is now available on all digital platforms.

In their respective Instagram pages, Espanto and Jayda posted a throwback photo of them together.

"The kids in this photo just released a new song that they made together! Hope y’all could take a listen and stream 'Sana Tayo Na,'” Espanto wrote in the caption.

"These two lil babies officially have a single out now together. Give it a listen!" Jayda wrote on her post.

The two initially teased the collaboration by simply tweeting “Sana tayo na” and tagging each other’s accounts, which immediately sent Twitter abuzz with assumptions on what their posts meant. “SANA TAYO NA” even landed on the site’s Philippine trends list.

A feel-good love poem, “Sana Tayo Na” confesses two people’s hopes of being together in the future with assurance and stability. It’s a lighthearted take on expecting that the stars would align and unite two people in love someday.

The track is a revival of Jayda’s father Dingdong Avanzado’s composition, which was originally a part of his “Coming of Age” album. The new version was produced by Jayda and ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo.



Here's a sampler of "Sana Tayo Na."