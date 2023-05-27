Argus was reduced to tears as he said goodbye to his father on "It's Showtime!". ABS-CBN

MANILA – One of “It’s Showtime!” kid hosts Argus brought the noontime show’s studio to tears, including Vice Ganda, as he bade farewell to his OFW father, who was leaving the country anew.

On Friday, Argus revealed that his father Michael was set to return to South Sudan where he works as a policeman.

Asked for his message for his dad, the four-year-old child in segment “Isip Bata” said he hoped his father would not need to work in South Sudan, knowing the possible danger in the African country.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Daddy sana wag ka na umalis kasi may gera dun. Sana po magkabati-bati na ang mga tao sa Sudan,” Argus said.

“Wag na po siya umalis kasi nagtatrabaho na ako dito,” he continued.

But Vice quickly explained to Argus that it is the responsibility of his father to work, telling the kid to just enjoy his stint with “Showtime.”

“Mag-enjoy ka lang. Wag mo itong isipin bilang trabaho,” Vice said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

But Argus could not stop his tears when Michael reminded his son to just enjoy what he is doing and to keep the madlang pipol happy.

“Lahat naman kayong bata dito, may kanya-kanya kayong talento, kanya-kanyang talino. Pagbutihan nyo lang. Pasayahin nyo yung madlang pipol. Proud na proud sila sa inyong lahat na mga bata,” he said.

He also went to thank the “Showtime” family for taking good care of Argus and other kids in the show on and off the cameras.

Vice returned the gratitude, telling Argus’ parents that they are also grateful for allowing them to spend time with the children.

“Maraming salamat din po sa inyo na pinagkakatiwalaan nyo kami na makapiling ng mga anak nyo. At mag-iingat po kayo doon. Sasamahan po namin si Argus hinihintay nya ang pagbabalik nyo,” the comedian said.

"It's Showtime" airs weekdays and Saturdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.