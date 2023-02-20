'Isip Bata' participant Argus, 4, hugs host Vice Ganda during the launch of the new kiddie segment of 'It's Showtime' on Monday. Twitter: @ItsShowtimeNa

A four-year-old boy accurately named all 17 presidents of the Philippines, in an adorable moment in the noontime debut of "Isip Bata," the new kiddie game segment of "It's Showtime."

Argus, one of four children who shared their thoughts on a range of topics, was asked on the spot to enumerate the Philippine presidents, correctly listing the first, Emilio Aguinaldo, until the current, Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Not only did the moment draw applause inside the studio, Argus' knowledge also impressed viewers, with a clip of the moment immediately making the rounds on social media.

In "Isip Bata," 20 "madlang isip bata" or adult studio contestants guess, via multiple choice, the earlier recorded answer of 50 "madlang kids" to the same question.

Argus volunteering to name the presidents came up when the kids and adults were quizzed which government position would best suit host Vice Ganda, whose "YorMeme" (mayor) jokes have been trending the past month. (Seventy-eight percent of the "madlang kids" chose vice president.)

Argus, along with three other kids — Kulot, Lucas, and Colyn — were the day's "Batang Cute Po," or studio guests who are asked about the same set of topics.

The 50 "madlang kids," meanwhile, were comprised of grades 1 to 6 students from the same school, whose polling was taped prior to the episode.

Among the 20 "madlang isip bata," who were all celebrity moms, comedienne Moi Bien proceeded to the jackpot round.

In the "ApPair Tayo" portion, the adult contestant and a chosen "Batang Cute Po," in this case Kulot, will have to match multiple-choice answers. Each same answer corresponds to P10,000; getting all three matches will win the contestant the P50,000 jackpot prize. This time, the adult chooses their answer first, with the child given the same set of questions afterward.

With only one match, Moi Bien clinched P10,000 from the jackpot round, to add to her P10,000 winning from the preliminary.

"Isip Bata" is the latest original segment introduced by "It's Showtime," which concluded last Saturday its trending dance competition for women, "Girl on Fire."

"It's Showtime" airs weekdays and Saturdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

