MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual is set to star in upcoming movies from directors Brillante Mendoza and Paul Soriano.

In ANC's "Headstart" on Friday, Pascual said he is currently dubbing four movies that have not yet been released.

"I am just doing the dubbing. Before I started rehearsing for ('Ibarra') I did the dubbing," Pascual said, referring to the upcoming musical "Ibarra," which marks his theater comeback after 30 years.

The actor-singer said that three of these films are set to be released this year.

"One with direk Brillante, there's one with direk Paul Soriano, and the one that I've finished shooting with Kyle Echarri for our film outfit 'The Ride,'" he said.

"And then there's 'Mallari' that I will be filming in September. This is the story of the priest, the serial killer. And I'm portraying three roles because of three timelines. I will be filming that come September. Then October singing ulit until November," Pascual added.

Aside from being an actor and a singer, Pascual is also a producer with Spring Films, which is behind the hit film "Kita Kita."



