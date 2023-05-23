MANILA — Kapamilya actors Piolo Pascual and Kyle Echarri are thrilled over their upcoming movie titled "The Ride," which they recently wrapped filming.

The two shared updates about the project in the Tuesday episode of "Magandang Buhay."

"Gumawa kami ng pelikula 'The Ride.' ... We filmed last year and we finished a month or two months ago. It's an action film. Nakakatuwa. First time namin together," Pascual said.

Echari added: "Sobra po akong excited first time ko po gumawa ng ganu'ng movie. First time kong mag-action talaga so I am excited for people to see. It's a very different kind of project that I don't think you've even seen Piolo do before."

The young actor went on to describe his working experience with Pascual, who is dubbed local showbiz's "Ultimate Leading Man."

"He didn't make me feel any pressure. Noong una siyempre na pressure ako — Papa P na 'yon, sobra. Pero ngayon on set sobrang magkaibigan lang talaga, it didn't feel like work anymore," Echarri said.

Pascual also praised Echarri as an actor.

"Dito sa pelikula namin he's a big revelation, of course he's known more as a singer but [also] as an actor as you've seen in 'The Iron Heart.' And dito sa 'The Ride' iba rin 'yung ipinakita niya, iba rin yung character," Pascual said.