Photo from the Instagram page of Dennis Trillo

MANILA -- Actor Dennis Trillo will star in the upcoming international series "Severino," which will be produced by CreaZion Studios and Fire and Ice Productions.

This was confirmed by CreaZion chief creative officer Real Florido as cited by Variety in an article published on May 24.

“Our goal is to be part of the wide-scale production of elevated Asian projects. With ‘Severino’ underway, one of the biggest series in the region, we are excited to continue diversifying and expanding our market potential by partnering with outward looking producers and projects,” Florido said.

"Severino" is about Fr. Severino Mallari, the first documented serial killer in the Philippines.

Apart from "Severino," CreaZion is also partnering with other production companies to produce the movie "Last Shadow at First Light," which will be directed by Nicole Midori Woodford.

Prior to "Severino," Trillo was part of the award-winning crime thriller "On the Job: The Missing 8," which was directed by Erik Matti.