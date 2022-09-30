'On the Job: The Missing 8' is PH entry to Oscars

John Arcilla won best actor in the prestigious Venice Film Festival for his role as Sisoy in ‘On The Job: The Missing 8.’ HBO Asia/file

MANILA — “On the Job: The Missing 8,” the Erik Matti crime thriller which earned a historic win for lead actor John Arcilla, has been named the Philippines’ official entry for Best International Feature at the 95th Academy Awards or Oscars.

The selection of the acclaimed film was announced Friday by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and the Directors Guild of the Philippines, Inc. (DGPI).

“On the Job: The Missing 8” premiered in September 2021 at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, where Arcilla won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor.

With the recognition, Arcilla made history as the first Southeast Asian artist to win best actor at the prestigious festival.

In “On the Job: The Missing 8,” Arcilla portrayed Sisoy, a corrupt journalist who questions his loyalty to a politician when eight of his colleagues go missing. It also starred Dennis Trillo as Roman, an inmate who is hired to carry out assassinations.

Matti previously said “On The Job: The Missing 8” is inspired by true events, from prisoners temporarily freed as hitmen-for-hire, to the disappearances of journalists who bare corrupt practices in government.

The Oscars bid of “The Missing 8” follows another international recognition for Matti’s “On the Job” film series. Just the night prior, the 2022 mini-series edit of the original 2013 film was nominated for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series at the 50th International Emmy Awards.

