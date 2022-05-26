MANILA – Chito Miranda took to social media to share how he feels after being named as one of the judges for the second season of “Idol Philippines.”

“I don't judge... pero ngayon, okay lang,” he said in jest on his Instagram post.

The frontman of Parokya ni Edgar also revealed that this was not the first time he was offered to be a judge of the talent show.

“Nung season 1, they already asked me na maging judge for @idolphilippines but I declined because I didn't think it would be fair for me to judge in a singing contest, knowing na 'di naman ako magaling kumanta,” he said.

Putting that reservation behind him, Miranda explained why he accepted the project this time around.

“Pero ngayon, I finally agreed to go on the show kasi they explained to me, extensively, that even though it is still primarily a singing contest, hindi lang ito sa boses magkakatalo,” he said.

Miranda and Gary Valenciano will be joining fellow OPM superstars Regine Velasquez and Moira dela Torre as judges in the sophomore season.

The first season of “Idol Philippines” aired in 2019, with Vice Ganda and James Reid as the other two original judges. Zephanie Dimaranan was named champion.

Robi Domingo will be the new season’s host.

As in the international format from Fremantle and creator Simon Fuller, “Idol Philippines” features solo auditions, theater rounds, and then the live shows.