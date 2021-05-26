Joross Gamboa, Roxanne Guinoo's 'Hoy, Love You' to air on A2Z

MANILA -- iWantTFC's digital romantic comedy series "Hoy, Love You!" starring Joross Gamboa and Roxanne Guinoo, will air on A2Z Channel 11 beginning June 19 at 10 p.m.

Gamboa shared the good news in a social media post on Tuesday night, May 25, as he uploaded a clip of the series, which can also be viewed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live and iWantTFC.

"Eto na ang pinaka-inaantay nating lahat!!! Mapapnood niyo na sa inyong mga television sa JUNE 19!," Gamboa wrote in the caption.

“Hoy, Love You” is helmed by Theodore Boborol, who himself is reuniting with Guinoo and Gamboa after headwriting the youth-oriented series “SCQ Reload” in 2004.

It is about two single parents who find themselves falling in love again.

"Hoy! Love You! was first released on iWantTFC last January.

Aside from the former couple, the series also stars Aljon Mendoza, Karina Bautista, Dominic Ochoa and Carmina Martin.

Gamboa and Guinoo were part of the popular tandem known as “JoRox,” which began in the early 2000s after their stint on “Star Circle Quest.”

A real-life couple for two years until their publicized breakup in 2006, the two eventually managed to become friends again. They are both now married and with children.

In a previous interview, Guinoo said it makes her and Gamboa happy when people still appreciate their chemistry.

“Natatawa kami kasi kapag may moment moment kami ni Joross sa eksena, kilig na kilig mula kay Direk Ted hanggang staff at cameramen. Siguro dahil ka-age bracket namin sila. Somehow feeling namin effective pa din ang JoRox tandem,” Guinoo said at the time.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC