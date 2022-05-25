Andrea Brillantes at last Sunday's Star Magic All-Star Games. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Andrea Brillantes admitted she almost did not want her boyfriend, University of the Philippines varsity player Ricci Rivero,. to watch the Star Magic All-Star Games in person on Sunday.

In an interview with Push, Brillantes said she was hesitant because she’s not really a professional volleyball player.

“Actually nung una ayoko talaga siya manuod. Kasi ang galing niya, he’s a pro player tapos ako first time ko talaga. Hindi talaga ako praktisado. Wala talaga ako sa ten times na nakapag-train,” she said.

Brillantes said she participated at the All-Star Games only for the fun of it.

“Andito lang ako para ma-experience kasi gusto ko lang talaga siyang ma-try. Ayoko talaga siya manuod kasi nahihiya ako pero sabi niya kasi, ‘It’s my turn naman na sumupport.’ Sabi ko sige kasi ayoko naman maging unfair na pag ako siya lang nag sinusuportahan,” she said, adding that it also made her happy to have him around during her volleyball game.

Since it was only recently that they officially became a couple, Brillantes said she is still excited about their relationship that she wants to protect it at all cost.

“Masaya ako at sobrang excited din kasi first time ko magkaroon ng boyfriend na mas matanda sa akin na basketball player. At first time ko din na magkaroon ng boyfriend na out sa public. Masaya at saka this time hindi ko na talaga binabasa 'yung mga comments kasi I know na madaming mga bitter, madaming may mga masasabi sa relasyon,” she said.

Despite what other people say about them, Brillantes said what’s important for her is they remain true to each other.

“Dun lang ako natatakot kasi first time ko nga ito na public at hindi ko pa alam masyado kung paano i-handle. Eh very clingy pa man din ako na tao. So ang daming nagsasabi masyado kaming sweet, ganyan. Pero wala, go with the flow lang ako. Masaya lang. Ang importante lang naman is totoo kami sa isa’t isa,” she said.