WATCH: Zephanie, JM Yosures, Kritiko in pop collab to urge voter’s registration

MANILA — Zephanie, JM Yosures, and Kritiko were among the young artists who lent their voice to a movement urging their fellow youth to register to vote in the 2022 elections.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The three Kapamilya performers collaborated for the first time as part of “Love Kita Pinas,” a virtual launch held by Eleksyon 2022 Koalisyon streamed live over the weekend.

They gave a fresh rendition of the 2001 youth anthem “Tara Tena,” mashed up with the Catriona Gray-inspired “Raise Your Flag,” both composed by Jonathan Manalo.

Kritiko, the breakout rapper, originally performed the patriotic tune with KZ Tandingan.

Zephanie is the 2019 winner of “Idol Philippines,” while Yosures is the 2021 champion of “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”

“Love Kita Pinas” is a program under the larger #RegiToVote campaign, which is calling on seven million qualified citizens to register and vote by September 30.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC