WATCH: Rochelle Pangilinan fulfills dream dance number

MANILA -- Rochelle Pangilinan recently fulfilled her dream of performing again with fellow dancers she worked with on TV.

The former SexBomb Girls leader shared on Instagram a video of her birthday dance number at Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City.

"Dream come true! Isang masayang pangarap ang natupad! Ang makasayaw ang mga dancers na nakasama at nakasayaw ko sa TV!" wrote Pangilinan, who expressed her gratitude to all those who helped her in making her dream performance happen.

"At sa lahat ng dancers, fans, at kaibigan na dumating, maraming salamat! Birthday ko nga!" she added.

Last year, Pangilinan worked with Kapamilya stars Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria for the Star Cinema movie "Labyu With An Accent."

The dancer-actress is married to actor Arthur Solinap, and they have a four-year-old daughter.