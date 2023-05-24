Celebs, family greet Michael de Mesa as he turns 63

MANILA -- Veteran film and TV actor Michael de Mesa marked his 63rd birthday on Wednesday, May 24.

On Instagram, De Mesa's wife Julie shared a funny video of her husband as she greeted him on his special day.

"I believe it’s 'break a leg,' not 'break a neck,'" she said in jest. "Happy Birthday to my very own Magic Mike! Today, let's celebrate your charm and, ehem, unique dance skills!"

"Here's to a day full of laughter, love, and unforgettable moments. I love you so much, hanako! Don’t you worry, you’re still sexy at 63," she added.

De Mesa's friends, fans, and fellow celebrities also shared their birthday messages on Instagram.

"Blessed birthday, Tito! Thank you for the friendship. We love you!" said actor John Prats.

Actor Sancho Delas Alas, son of comedienne Ai Ai Delas Alas, also greeted De Mesa through an Instagram post.

De Mesa was part of the hit ABS-CBN series "Ang Probinsyano," which ended in August last year.

He recently celebrated his 50th year in show business.

