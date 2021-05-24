Robi Domingo admits thinking of settling down with girlfriend

MANILA -- Kapamilya host Robi Domingo admitted that he and girlfriend Maiqui Pineda have been talking about their future plans.

"We've been talking about it for some quiet time now. Lalong-lalo na we are not getting any younger and 'yun naman na 'yung inaayos ko ngayon. In the coming years, you would be one of the first people who would know kung I would be bending the knee. I am so excited for that one," Domingo told Kathryn Bernardo as the first guest of "TGIS," the newest segment of the actress's YouTube channel.

"I fell in love constantly with her kasi there's another world na nakikita ko sa kanya and also she puts my feet down. 'Yun ang pinakamasarap na pakiramdam kapag kasama ko si Maiqui na everything is real pero lahat ng pangarap ko parang natupad ko sa kanya," Domingo added.

It was in 2019 when Domingo introduced Pineda as his girlfriend to his Star Magic family.

Meanwhile, Domingo also shared his thoughts about love.

"Ang paniniwala ko -- love is serendipitous. Kapag dumating 'yung tamang tao sa tamang panahon, for me 'yon ang perfect love. Kasi pwedeng dumating 'yung tamang tao, pero marami ka pang kagustuhan before or iba 'yung priorities mo, responsibilities mo. May mga gusto ka pang maabot sa sarili mo lang. That's okay. Tapos may dumarating din na pagkakataon pero hindi naman siya 'yung perfect na tao, 'yung tamang tao para sa iyo," Domingo said.

"So kapag naghalo na 'yung dalawang konsepto na 'yon (timing) at right person, then I think 'yun na 'yon. And I guess 'yun ang mayroon sa amin," he added.

