'Hindi ninyo ako iniwan': Christian Bables thanks ABS-CBN for YFSF gig

MANILA - Actor Christian Bables on Sunday expressed his gratitude to the management of the Kapamilya network for letting him be part of "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

Bables, who is better known for his acting, thanked the judges and his fellow contestants, as well as the other people behind the show, for giving him a chance to be part of it.

"Salamat po talaga sa inyo. Alam ko pong hindi ko ito mundo, malayo po ito sa mundo ko, ang pag-arte, pero kung ano man po 'yung natutunan ko dito, babaunin ko po habambuhay talaga. Ang saya saya ko po talaga," he said.

Bables also thanked the network, which despite not having its franchise renewed, still gave him a job during the pandemic.

"Gusto ko pong pasalamatan ang ABS-CBN dahil hindi ninyo po ako iniwan. Noong pandemic po, hindi ko na po alam kung anong mangyayari sa akin. Kayo po 'yung nadehado, nawalan, pero kayo po 'yung nagbibigay ng pag-asa para sa aming mga artist. Sobrang laking utang na loob ko po sa inyo. Maraming salamat po," he added.

Sharon Cuneta, who is a judge on the show, also urged lawmakers to renew the franchise of ABS-CBN for the sake of entertainment workers and those whose livelihoods depend on the network.

"Mga Kapamilya, sabay sabay nating ipagdasal na sana ibalik na ang prangkisa ng ABS-CBN. Kasi po, marami man ang feeling nila nadehado sila, my heart goes out to you, pero ang dami po sa amin na umaasa sa istasyon na ito. At marami pa pong natutulungan ang istasyon na 'to tulad ni Christian at lahat po kami dito. Sana po, huwag ninyo po kaming pagdamutan dahil pinagbubuti po naman po ng buong istasyon namin na bigyan kayo ng mga serye, magandang quality ng mga programa namin at mga show na katulad nito na nagbibigay ng ligaya lalo na sa panahon ng pandemya. Para ninyo na pong awa, ibalik ninyo na ang prangkisa namin," she said.

Several lawmakers have filed bills seeking to revive the broadcast franchise of ABS-CBN, including Deputy Speaker Vilma Santos, Camarines Sur 3rd District Rep. Gabriel Bordado, and Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Even before the 70 House members voted last July 10, 2020 to deny ABS-CBN's fresh franchise bid, the network had already reduced substantially its operations on orders by the National Telecommunications Commission following the expiration of its previous license two months earlier, or on May 5, 2020.

Government regulators and other officials have cleared ABS-CBN over allegations of tax fraud, violations of foreign ownership restrictions in mass media, among other legal issues.

The non-renewal of its franchise forced ABS-CBN to lay off thousands of workers at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and left households in rural areas without a stable source of information amid several calamities that hit the country.

