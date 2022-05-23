Senate pays tribute to Susan Roces

MANILA — The Senate on Monday paid tribute to the late Philippine film icon Susan Roces.

The Upper House unanimously approved and adopted a resolution “expressing the profound sympathy and sincere condolences of the Senate of the Philippines” for Roces.

The resolution was sponsored by Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto.

Sotto’s wife Helen Gamboa and Recto’s wife Vilma Santos are both close friends of Roces.

“Your life is an inspiration to not only those who have been and are stll part of the movie industry, but also to all Filipinos whose lives you have touched -- whether through your deeds or moves you have starred in,” Sotto said.

“She was also a profile of courage off the screen, displaying it not once… not twice… but many times… She paid her taxes. She queued like any citizen of the Republika ng Pila-pinas. She never felt entitled. What she felt obliged to do, though, was help those whom society has left out or left behind,” Recto said.

Sen. Grace Poe, Roces's daughter, thanked her colleagues for the gesture.

“I am here today in spite of the fact that her wake is still ongoing, I guess because it is comforting to be surrounded by friends and also to finish my work. My work will always encourage me no matter what to finish what I started,” Poe said.

Poe also thanked her fellow Senators Risa Hontiveros and Pia Cayetano for actively pushing the approval of the “Foundling Law," which she said was Roces' idea.

“She said 'Congratulations,' and she was so happy. And I said 'No, congratulations to you,' I said because that law was inspired by many like her who put together diligently all the paperwork necessary to make sure that they can prove that the child was indeed found in the country and care for them, kaya palagi niyang sinasabi, 'Hindi ka man nanggaling sa aking sinapupunan, nanggaling ka naman sa puso ko.' So thank you for sponsoring that,” Poe said.

(That's why she always said, 'You may not have come from my womb, but you came from my heart.')

Roces, or Jesusa Sonora-Poe in real life, died on Friday at the age of 80.

—Report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

