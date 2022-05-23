The brightest names in the Kapamilya network gathered once again at the much-awaited Star Magic All-Star Games held on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The return of the All-Star Games saw celebrities going against each other in basketball, volleyball and badminton.

Inside the arena, they were cheered on by their fans who waited more than two years to see them play again.

The last All-Star Games happened in September 2019 when Gerald Anderson and Daniel Padilla joined forces to prove they are the kings of the basketball court, defeating Vice Ganda's team in double overtime.

Here are some photos to see the action that happened at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.