The brightest names in the Kapamilya network gathered once again at the much-awaited Star Magic All-Star Games held on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.
The return of the All-Star Games saw celebrities going against each other in basketball, volleyball and badminton.
Inside the arena, they were cheered on by their fans who waited more than two years to see them play again.
The last All-Star Games happened in September 2019 when Gerald Anderson and Daniel Padilla joined forces to prove they are the kings of the basketball court, defeating Vice Ganda's team in double overtime.
Here are some photos to see the action that happened at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.
Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi and ABS-CBN COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes pose with onscreen partners Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan at the Star Magic All-Star Games. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
Joshua Garcia and Daniel Padilla at the sidelines of the Star Magic All-Star Games. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
Vice Ganda and Ion Perez take part at the Star Magic All-Star Games. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
Zeus Collins steals scene as he proposes to girlfriend Pauline Redondo during the Star Magic All-Star Games. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
Belle Mariano cheers on Donny Pangilinan who played basketball at the Star Magic All-Star Games. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
Ronnie Alonte shows off his medal after playing basketball at the Star Magic All-Star Games. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
Stars strike a pose before battling it out at the badminton court during the Star Magic All-Star Games. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad look cozy in between games at the Star Magic All-Star Games. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
Scenes during the volleyball game at the Star Magic All-Star Games. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
Members of the P-pop boy group BGYO participate at the Star Magic All-Star Games. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
Vice Ganda leads the prayer for the “It’s Showtime” team before their basketball game at the Star Magic All-Star Games. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
Donny Pangilinan defends Zeus Collins during their basketball game at the Star Magic All-Star Games. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
Loisa Andalio gives Ronnie Alonte a kiss on the cheek in between games at the Star Magic All-Star Games. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
Darren Espanto and AC Bonifacio play badminton at the Star Magic All-Star Games. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News