Teresa Loyzaga pens birthday message for son Diego

MANILA -- Actress Teresa Loyzaga turned to social media to share her birthday message for her son, Diego.

On Instagram, she shared some of her throwback photos with the young actor.

"My second boy. My son, Diego. I wish for you only good things," Loyzaga said in the caption.

"Appreciate even more all the blessings around you. The world has so much to give. Remember to always be grateful. Be patient. Be kind. I am so proud of you. Happy birthday, my son. I love you," she added.

Diego is Loyzaga's son with actor Cesar Montano.

Last year, reports surfaced that Diego and Montano reconnected after seven years of being estranged.