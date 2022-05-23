Cesar Montano greets son Diego Loyzaga a happy birthday

MANILA – Cesar Montano turned to social media to greet his son Diego Loyzaga a happy birthday.

On Instagram, Montano shared a clip of him singing the birthday song along with his three other kids.

Touched by the video, Loyzaga left a comment in Montano’s post and wrote: “I love you Dad, Samuel, Liam and Kristen!!”

It was only recently when Loyzaga and Montano reconnected after seven years of being estranged.

In 2017, Loyzaga called Montano a liar and a hypocrite, and attacked his dad for rejecting him when he was young. He also lashed out at Montano for his broken promises.