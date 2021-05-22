BTS' latest single 'Butter' smashes records within first day of release



Making history has become synonymous with global pop stars BTS as they continue their record-breaking spree with their latest single “Butter."

Figures suggested ARMYs could not get enough of the song's fiery lyrics and delectable hook that can melt any contending summer anthem.

The smooth track had slid its way to the very top of the iTunes chart in at least 100 countries, including some of the world's biggest music markets such as the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, and France, just hours after its release. "Butter" is the ninth track of BTS to land on top, extending the South Korean supergroup's reign as the act with the most songs to achieve the feat.

Meanwhile, the accompanying music video claimed the title of having the biggest YouTube music video premiere from their 2020 smash hit "Dynamite," after pulling about 3.9 million concurrent viewers at peak.

"Butter" also dethroned the "Dynamite" as the fastest music video to earn 100 million views, after surpassing the mark a few minutes short of 21 hours.

The suave clip also bested its disco-themed predecessor as the music video with the largest debut total in YouTube history. "Butter" tallied over 112.8 million streams on the platform's counter in its first 24 hours, outdoing "Dynamite" by more than 11 million views.

ARMYs rejoiced at the music icon's latest accolades on social media. "Group Hug" trended on Twitter shortly after BTS reached the milestones.

Among the fans who congratulated the pop stars was the acclaimed Brazilian author Paulo Coelho.

"Congrats @BTS_twt !!! Over 100.000.000 views in 24 hr! #BUTTER100M #ARMY," "The Alchemist" author tweeted.

Coelho, however, admitted he lost "a lot of followers" after praising BTS but clarified he was not worried and reasoned it is a "price to pay when you support people you admire."

"The boys overcame so many difficult moments, prejudices, etc. and THEY WON," he added.

I am losing a lot of followers because I posted a tweet congratulating @BTS_twt but this is the price to pay when you support people you admire.

The boys overcame so many difficult moments, prejudices, etc.

and

THEY WON!!!💜💜💜💜 — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) May 22, 2021

Meanwhile, eager ARMYs across the globe continue to tirelessly promote the streaming of the dance-pop track on various platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, etc.) in hopes of landing the Bangtan boys their fourth No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In the global press conference for "Butter," Suga, who is playfully referred to as Minstradamus for his spot-on predictions, was asked if "Butter" will hit No. 1 on the coveted Billboard charts.

"I think we can do it, I think we should get number one," the BTS rapper answered. "We will get number one," he enthusiastically declared.

"Summer is here, so we hope people can have fun listening to this song," Suga added.

BTS is set to debut the stage performance of "Butter” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where they will be competing in four categories: top social artist, top duo/group, top song sales artist, and top-selling song for their disco-pop track "Dynamite."