WATCH: Cardo, Primetime Bida stars featured in new TV5 station ID

MANILA — The iconic Cardo Dalisay was among the ABS-CBN characters featured in the new station ID of TV5, released on Thursday, signaling the close partnership between the two networks.

In the station ID dubbed “Iba sa 5,” the “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” character, portrayed by Coco Martin, was shown alongside other Primetime Bida faces.

Also seen were actors Tirso Cruz III and Lorna Tolentino of the long-running action drama; Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, and Enchong Dee of “Huwag Kang Mangamba”; and Gerald Anderson and Yam Concepcion of “Init sa Magdamag.”

The official Facebook page of ABS-CBN, in a move that pleasantly surprised fans online, shared TV5’s post launching its station ID.

“Kapamilya at Kapatid, andito kami para sa inyo kaya naman ang inyong mga paboritong #ABSCBNEntertainment shows gaya ng FPJ's Ang Probinsyano, Huwag Kang Mangamba, Init Sa Magdamag, Count Your Lucky Stars, ASAP Natin 'To at FPJ Da King ay tuloy-tuloy lang ang pagpapasaya sa TV5! #IBAsa5,” ABS-CBN’s description read.

The airing of several ABS-CBN programs on TV5 was the result of an unprecedented blocktime partnership among the two networks and Cignal, which rolled out in January starting with “ASAP Natin ‘To” and “FPJ: Da King.”

In March, four primetime programs of ABS-CBN, led by “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” started to be simulcast on TV5.

“Primetime Bida” had been the No. 1 programming block on national television, through ABS-CBN’s Channel 2, until mid-2020, when a congressional panel voted to reject the network’s bid for a fresh broadcast franchise.

Despite the crisis, ABS-CBN found new venues to continue its service to Filipinos through its widescale digital migration, bringing its rich content library to free live streaming via Kapamilya Online Live, and to on-demand streaming via iWantTFC, among others.

