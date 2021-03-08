OnePrimetime: TV5 kicks off simulcast of ABS-CBN primetime titles

MANILA — TV5 kicked off on Monday the unprecedented simulcast of ABS-CBN Entertainment titles on primetime television, extending the Kapamilya programs’ reach nationwide.
From 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., four ABS-CBN programs aired on TV5’s freshly rebranded “TodoMax Primetime” — the long-running action series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” the revenge drama “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” the crime family series “Walang Hanggang Paalam,” and the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother: Connect.”
The same lineup continued to air on its prior ABS-CBN platforms, with its traditional “Primetime Bida” branding.
TV5’s simulcast adds to the diverse viewing options of Filipino viewers to access the said Kapamilya titles: A2Z Channel 11 (free and digital TV in Metro Manila and nearby provinces), Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free livestreaming), and iWant TFC (on-demand streaming).
Prior to the primetime programming of ABS-CBN Entertainment, the network’s iconic concert variety program “ASAP Natin ‘To” as well as the afternoon film anthology “FPJ: Da King” have been airing Sundays on TV5 since January 24, through the same partnership between the two networks and Cignal.
On social media, fans used the hashtag #OnePrimetime to share their reactions to two networks with once rivaling program lineups, now having one and the same primetime slate.
