OnePrimetime: TV5 kicks off simulcast of ABS-CBN primetime titles

ABS-CBN title ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ is seen airing on TV5, as captured by a viewer on Monday night. The unprecedented partnership between the two networks extends the reach of Kapamilya primetime programs to a nationwide audience on free TV. Twitter: @ptrixzone

MANILA — TV5 kicked off on Monday the unprecedented simulcast of ABS-CBN Entertainment titles on primetime television, extending the Kapamilya programs’ reach nationwide.

From 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., four ABS-CBN programs aired on TV5’s freshly rebranded “TodoMax Primetime” — the long-running action series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” the revenge drama “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” the crime family series “Walang Hanggang Paalam,” and the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother: Connect.”

The same lineup continued to air on its prior ABS-CBN platforms, with its traditional “Primetime Bida” branding.

TV5’s simulcast adds to the diverse viewing options of Filipino viewers to access the said Kapamilya titles: A2Z Channel 11 (free and digital TV in Metro Manila and nearby provinces), Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free livestreaming), and iWant TFC (on-demand streaming).

Prior to the primetime programming of ABS-CBN Entertainment, the network’s iconic concert variety program “ASAP Natin ‘To” as well as the afternoon film anthology “FPJ: Da King” have been airing Sundays on TV5 since January 24, through the same partnership between the two networks and Cignal.

On social media, fans used the hashtag #OnePrimetime to share their reactions to two networks with once rivaling program lineups, now having one and the same primetime slate.

Here are some of them:

Ngayon lang uli kami nag-on ng TV para manuod ng teleserye. ABS-CBN lang talaga sakalam. #OnePrimetime 🔴💚💙 — Lea #𝗦𝗛𝗨𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝟮𝗩𝗢𝗧𝗘! (@lecleo_) March 8, 2021

Welcome back to more Filipino homes, Primetime Bida! #OnePrimeTime 🔴💚💙 — ًChino // pls register to vote (@chnohernandez) March 8, 2021

It's a bit awkward watching these shows with a different logo. ❤️💚💙❤️#OnePrimetime — OFD 🌐 (@mrdinlayan) March 8, 2021

Milestone talaga sa Philippine TV broadcasting itong pagsasanib pwersa ng ABS-CBN at TV5. Who would imagine that this is possible to happen. Primetime Bida shows sa Singko? Amazing! #OnePrimetime — Mark Francis Mahusay (@MahusayMagTweet) March 8, 2021

Oh wow they are recapping from the start haha watching in TV5 tonight #PBBChallengers #OnePrimetime — Oz (@Bleuexer_Butter) March 8, 2021

nakakatuwa nasa tv5 na din ang pbb nakakatuwa tong partnership na to napasaya nyo lalo kami ❤️#OnePrimetime #PBBChallenger — PAULINE (@_kathniel256) March 8, 2021

Cardo lang Sakalam ❤💚💙🔴



Mahigit 90,000 live Viewers sa Kapamilya Online Live kahit mapapanood na ito sa TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel at iWantTFC.#FPJAP5Lokasyon #ONEPrimetime pic.twitter.com/2O1P7yJhXE — K.U (@KpmlyUNIVERSE) March 8, 2021

90K+ KOL viewers, meron sa A2Z, sa Kapamilya Channel at ngayon nasa TV5 na!



You are everywhere pa rin, Ignacia! #OnePrimetime — AltPTV (@AltPTV) March 8, 2021

After almost a year, glad to see Kapamilya Primetime back on free to air TV. #OnePrimetime #onestepcloser #kapamilyforever #kapatid — realpeterbparker (@real_GreggyA) March 8, 2021

Related videos: