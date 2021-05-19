Luis Manzano: ‘Kung sakaling tumakbo ako, iboboto niyo ba ako?’

TV host Luis Manzano. ABS-CBN

MANILA — TV host Luis Manzano is not discounting the possibility of entering politics, saying his utmost consideration is whether he has the trust of the public to hold a government post.

Manzano was candid in addressing whether he has plans to run in the 2022 elections, during a live Facebook stream on Wednesday.

The topic of politics was among several that came up as he encouraged his viewers to ask him questions.

“Wala pa, pero malay natin,” he answered, when asked if he is seeking an elected position next year. “Nakikita ko — baka naman na sa horizon ‘yan — ang pagiging isang politiko.”

Manzano is no stranger to politics. Both his parents have experience in public office. His mother, screen icon Vilma Santos, is currently Lipa representative; while his father, actor-host Edu Manzano, was formerly Makati vice mayor and then sought, but failed, to clinch a congressional seat for San Juan in 2019.

“Naniniwala ako na lahat tayo meron tayong obligation o responsibility to serve,” Luis Manzano said. “We have different capacities. Puwedeng from a simple act of service, or through public service talaga. Para sa akin, hindi ko sinasara ang pinto ko sa politika.”

Manzano then addressed his live viewers with a question of his own.

“Ito ang pinaka magandang tanong — kung sakali ba na tumakbo ako, iboboto niyo ba ako? May tiwala ba kayo sa akin pag dating sa boto ninyo? Iyon ang pinaka magandang katanungan,” he added.

Several of Manzano’s viewers appeared to respond positively, going by his reactions and subsequent statements.

“Maraming, maraming salamat sa kumpiyansa na ‘yun… Thank you so much na so far, maraming may tiwala naman sa akin pagdating sa public service,” he said.

Manzano went as far mentioning the deadline of filing for candidacy in October, in an apparent hint that he is seriously considering running for office.

“Tingnan natin kung tatakbo ako, tingnan natin kung ano’ng posisyon,” he said. “Ang filing ng candidacy ay October, kung hindi ako nagkakamali. Puwedeng-puwede pang humabol, kung sakali man.”

