IN PHOTOS: Pinoy Big Brother House in transition

MANILA — The iconic reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) bid goodbye to a part of its nearly two-decade history as an extension of the so-called “Bahay Ni Kuya” was demolished.

The wing dubbed House B and C, built in 2006 for the sister show “Pinoy Dream Academy,” eventually became the offices and quarters of the "PBB" production staff.

It also served as a dormitory for staff and artists, particularly up-and-coming P-pop groups BGYO and BINI, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABS-CBN TV Production Head Laurenti Dyogi earlier said the lease on the property had ended and that it was impractical to continue it.

The primary Big Brother house on Lopez Drive, which has been standing for 18 years, remains.

The area has been unused since PBB’s 10th main season "PBB Kumunity 10" wrapped up in 2022.

"PBB" business unit head Raymund Dizon told ABS-CBN News they hope to soon mount another edition of the reality show, which has also launched the careers of many Kapamilya artists.

—With reports from Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News