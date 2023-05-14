Pinoy Big Brother House along Eugenio Lopez Avenue in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – “It’s the end of an era.”

This was how ABS-CBN executive Laurenti Dyogi described the demolition of one-half of the popular “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) house on Saturday.

On Instagram, Dyogi reminisced about his and the production team's experiences that happened inside that part of the house, which was built over 17 years ago for the launch of the singing competition “Pinoy Dream Academy” (PDA).

“After 2 seasons of PDA, it became our House B which had our offices, brainstorm space, pantry, hosts’ dressing rooms, mini studio with control room and living quarters specially during the last two ‘lock-in seasons.’ This part of the house has lots of good memories and even scary experiences,” he wrote.

Dyogi said they needed to give up this part of the house because the lease contract had already expired this year and it is impractical to renew it.

“We still have the main PBB house and control room which hopefully we still get to use for the next PBB edition. This original house was built in 2004 and is 18 years old. It has become iconic and a landmark in the area,” he said.

Turning sentimental, Dyogi thanked all the staff, crew, hosts, former housemates and all supporters who became part of "PBB's" rich history, which has made a mark on local pop culture.

“Special thanks to Ms. Linggit Tan for starting it all. Salamat ng marami lola LT. It’s an end of an era but hopefully we move on and find a better home in the future.”

