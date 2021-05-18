SB19 to stage online concert ‘Back In The Zone’ via KTX.ph

MANILA — Filipino supergroup SB19 is on a roll, with a full concert now scheduled after the back-to-back success of their recent singles.

<Back In The Zone: Online Concert>



2021.07.18



To stay updated, follow SB19 official accounts.#SB19BackInTheZone

On Tuesday, Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin announced that “Back In The Zone” will be held on July 18 via the ABS-CBN digital venue KTX.ph.

SB19 unveiled “Back In The Zone” during their hour-long livestream “MAPA Music Showcase,” which featured their first live performance of their just-released sixth single “MAPA.”

The stream also saw the boys interviewing each other about the creation of “MAPA,” and performing their previous single “What?”, whose music video has breached 10 million views on YouTube alone.

During the show, SB19 likewise confirmed that an album is in the works, and invited Filipinos to continue supporting them in the upcoming Billboard Music Awards.

In a history-making feat for Filipino music, SB19 is nominated in the Top Social Artist category, alongside BTS, Blackpink, Seventeen, and Ariana Grande.

The winner of the category will be determined by fan voting, which is ongoing until May 21.

Winners will be announced on May 23 during the BBMA show, to be streamed live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, USA.

