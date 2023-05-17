MANILA -- Actor Rayver Cruz turned to social media to share his birthday greeting for his girlfriend, Julie Anne San Jose.

On his Instagram post on Wednesday, May 17, Cruz shared solo snaps of the singer-actress as well as their sweet photos together.

In the caption of his post, Cruz thanked the actress for the great magic they share everyday.

"On this day, the love of my life was born. Thank you for the infinite magic we share every single day. Know that I'll always be by your side every step of the way, through everything. May you continue to be a blessing not just to me but to everyone. Happy Happy Birthday my love. Super proud of you always! I love you!" he wrote.

After months of being romantically linked to each other, Cruz told San Jose, “Mahal kita,” as he gave his speech during the actress's 28th birthday celebration last year.

San Jose then said "I love you, too" to Cruz during their first-ever concert together in November that year.

