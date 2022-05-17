Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose. Photo from the singer's Instagram account

MANILA – Rayver Cruz professed his love for Julie Anne San Jose during the singer and actress’ birthday celebration on Monday.

In a video shared by Sparkle Artist Center, Cruz can be seen dedicating a message for San Jose in front of everyone who attended the party.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin how much I appreciate you, Juls. Maraming salamat sa lahat kasi blessing ka sa lahat ng tao, blessing ka for me. You inspire everyone, especially me,” he said.

“Gusto ko magpasalamat sa iyo and sa pamilya mo. Thank you po sa pamilya ni Juls, sa mga kapatid kasi nakakabisita ako sa inyo,” he added.

According to Cruz, he will wait for San Jose until she is finally ready to be in a relationship.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin na nandito lang ako. Maghihintay ako kahit gaano katagal. Kapag ready ka na and kapag okay na kay Tito at Tita, palagi lang akong nandito,” he said.

To end his message, Cruz declared: “Mahal kita. Happy birthday.”

Cruz and San Jose have been rumored to be dating since April last year. Cruz was previously in a relationship with actress Janine Gutierrez.