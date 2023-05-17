Gigi de Lana still in pain while recovering from road accident

Photo from Gigi de Lana's Instagram page

MANILA – OPM singer Gigi de Lana is still in pain after she and her band figured in a road mishap while they were on their way to Ilocos Norte for a show on Sunday morning.

“Ito po recovering po. Kakagaling lang sa hospital kagabi,” de Lana told couple Julius Babao and Christine Bersola in an interview.

While she sustained several bruises, especially in the left side of her body, de Lana said all her tests and scans came back clear.

“Safe naman po lahat ng X-rays and 'yung CT scan. Wala naman pong na-detect na anything,” she said.

Nonetheless, de Lana stressed that she is still in pain.

“'Yung buong left side pa ng body ko, masakit po talaga. Sobrang bugbog po siya. Nakahiga po kasi ako nung nangyari 'yung accident. So tumilapon po ako doon sa upuan ng driver’s seat. Hindi po [ako naka-seatbelt], nakahiga po kasi ako,” she said.

Looking back on why they still decided to pursue their show despite what happened, de Lana said: “Lahat po kami [inisip na] ituloy 'yung event for the people and passion din kasi namin mag-perform. And to be professional din po kasi commitment siya eh. Nagpa-check up kami muna bago mag-proceed sa event para safe lahat and may clearance ng doctor na good to perform.”

However, while performing during their show in Ilocos Norte, de Lana fainted and was ushered by emergency personnel off stage.

“Kasi 'di ba po kapag after ng accident, hindi mo naman mararamdaman agad lahat eh. Nung nandoon po ako sa stage, 'yung ilaw, tapos kakagaling lang sa accident. Alam niyo po 'yung para kang magbla-blackout? Hindi naman po ako totally nahimatay. Talaga pong nahilo lang and naramdaman ko lahat ng sakit. Hindi ko po makontrol 'yung boses ko. Nahilo na lang po talaga ako, hindi ko na kaya.”

Contrary to other reports, de Lana was only brought back to her hotel room.

“Nagpa-dextrose po ako para hindi ma-dehydrate kasi hirap po talaga kumilos,” she said.

In their Facebook post on Monday morning, her band The Gigi Vibes thanked and apologized to the crowd in Ilocos Norte for what happened.

"Hindi man namin natapos ang tugtugan, naramdaman namin ang inyong mainit na pagtanggap sa aming banda. Mga taga-Ilocos Norte, mahal namin kayong lahat! Please join us in praying for Gigi's Jon's, Oyus,' and our team members' quick recovery after yesterday's unfortunate incident. Let's us all send them our message of support and love. Babalik kami at magsasaya tayong muli, pramis ;yan," the band said.