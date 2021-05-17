Pinoys miss Steve Harvey as Miss Universe pageant airs

MANILA – American host Steve Harvey landed in the top trending topics on Twitter Philippines as the finals night of the 69th Miss Universe pageant happened on Monday (Manila time).
Several netizens said they miss seeing Harvey on the stage of the international pageant as well as his quick wit while hosting.
Some even declared that Miss Universe will never be the same without Harvey.
This year is the first time Harvey is not hosting the Miss Universe pageant since 2015.
For its 69th edition, the Miss Universe Organization tapped Olivia Culpo and Mario Lopez to be its main hosts.
Both Lopez and Culpo are not newbies in hosting the international pageant. Lopez has already co-hosted the same in 2007, while Culpo, who was crowned Miss Universe 2012, co-hosted the pageant’s 68th edition along with Vanessa Minnillo Lachey and Harvey in 2019.