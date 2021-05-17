Pinoys miss Steve Harvey as Miss Universe pageant airs

MANILA – American host Steve Harvey landed in the top trending topics on Twitter Philippines as the finals night of the 69th Miss Universe pageant happened on Monday (Manila time).

Several netizens said they miss seeing Harvey on the stage of the international pageant as well as his quick wit while hosting.

Some even declared that Miss Universe will never be the same without Harvey.

I think we can all collectively agree that Steve Harvey was the best host in Miss Universe Pageant #MissUniverse #MissUniverse2021 #PHILIPPINES pic.twitter.com/4Q0ekUYrxo — riri (@sjydiorz) May 17, 2021

if Catriona became gold standard when it comes to being a Miss Universe, then Steve Harvey is also a gold standard when it comes to being a Miss Universe Host.



Rabiya AngHulingBira#PHILIPPINES #MissUniverse — 𝚕𝚊𝚖𝚙𝚢𝚛𝚒𝚍𝚊𝚎 ✨ (@FieryMorissette) May 17, 2021

No offense, Miss Universe will be never the same without Steve Harvey.



Anyway, go Ibyang #PHILIPPINES — Juan Sinag ☀️ (@onesinag) May 17, 2021

Okay but miss universe without Steve Harvey is never the same. #missuniverse #PHILIPPINES — Princessita (@SGbelievee) May 17, 2021

Miss Universe really hits different with Steve Harvey as the host, the goosebumps every time he announces the finalists gives off a different energy, the way viewers could really feel the tension and excitement OLIVIA COULD NEVER! #MissUniverse

#PHILIPPINES #AribaRabiya pic.twitter.com/gPebF7O38Y — Chimochi⁷ (@prodpjmhoe) May 17, 2021

please come back on the #MissUniverse stage @IAmSteveHarvey 😁✌ — Iam Pev (@iampeviee) May 17, 2021

This year is the first time Harvey is not hosting the Miss Universe pageant since 2015.

For its 69th edition, the Miss Universe Organization tapped Olivia Culpo and Mario Lopez to be its main hosts.

Both Lopez and Culpo are not newbies in hosting the international pageant. Lopez has already co-hosted the same in 2007, while Culpo, who was crowned Miss Universe 2012, co-hosted the pageant’s 68th edition along with Vanessa Minnillo Lachey and Harvey in 2019.