LOOK: Neri Miranda's maternity shoot

MANILA -- Entrepreneur and former actress Neri Naig took to Instagram to share photos from her maternity shoot.

Naig, who is expecting her second child with husband and Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda, flaunted her baby bump in a maternity dress. The photos taken by Nice Print Photography also featured her husband and their first child, Alfonso.

"Second trimester. Picture picture sa Miranda's Farm," Naig wrote in one of her posts.

"Excited to be a kuya na," Naig wrote in another post to describe her photo with her son.

Last May 9, Mother's Day, Naig revealed her second pregnancy via a social media post. While Naig's Instagram post was straightforward and sentimental, her husband had a little bit more fun with his message.

Naig and Miranda, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in December, have been embracing the rural life, as she shared on Instagram a photo of the gate of their new home in Alfonso town, Cavite.

Naig gave birth to their first born, Alfonso III, in November 2016, named after Miranda's birth name.

