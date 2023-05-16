Indonesian singer-songwriter Niki is having a world tour, US-based music label 88rising announced on Monday.

The shows began in Mexico City on May 13, and will run for a couple of months until October 10.

Aside from touring her show in North America, she will also visit Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, London, Paris, Amsterdam and her own country's capital Jakarta.

“CAT’S OUTTA THE BAG I GUESSSSSS can’t believe I’m finally saying this but we’re goin back on tour all over the world this year!!! u ask I deliver!!! North America, Asia & headlining Australia & Europe for the first time,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m SO stoked omg thank you for all your continued love and support, I cannot wait to see ur lovely faces again. Tickets in bio on sale may 18 10am local!!!”

Niki last visited the Philippines in December 2022 as part of the star-studded lineup of the first-ever Head in the Clouds music festival in Manila.

At that time, Niki closed the two-day concert with her hit songs like “La La Lost You,” “Lose,” “Every Summertime,” and “High School in Jakarta.”