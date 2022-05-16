Camila Cabello to join 'The Voice' US as new coach

Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello is set to become the latest coach of the "The Voice" in the US this year.

Cabello will be joined by returning coach Gwen Stefani, replacing Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson. They will be joining Blake Shelton and John Legend in the 22nd season of "The Voice."

In an Instagram post by NBC, Cabello and Stefani were seen vocalizing with Shelton and Legend.

Cabello rose to fame after finishing third in “The X Factor USA” with Fifth Harmony, the group formed by Simon Cowell from eliminated female acts in the competition. They are known for their hit songs “Worth It” and Work From Home.”

She left the group in 2016 to pursue a solo career. Since then, she has released a self-titled album in 2018 followed by “Romance” in 2019.

Cabello made her comeback with “Don’t Go Yet” released on her YouTube channel in July last year. The track was the first song from her new album “Familia” released last April.