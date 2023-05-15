Malaysia's remake of 'Legal Wife' enjoys high ratings

"Isteri Halal," the Malaysian adaptation of the hit ABS-CBN series "The Legal Wife," is making waves and topping the TV ratings chart since its debut last February on Malaysian TV channel Astro Ria.

The adaptation "Isteri Halal," currently airs weeknights and has been enjoying high TV viewership as it leads the TV ratings race in the 6 p.m. timeslot, based on DTAM's report dated April 29, 2023.

Meanwhile, Malaysian netizens have also been talking about "Isteri Halal" on social media, garnering millions of views across Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

Produced by Radius One, the show stays true to the original series while highlighting Malaysian culture that appeals to its local audience. It stars Malaysia's award-winning actors Isyariana Che Azmi, Aidit Noh, and Uqasha Senrose.

Shown locally in the Philippines in 2014, "The Legal Wife" starred Angel Locsin, Maja Salvador, and Jericho Rosales. It revolves around two childhood friends, who both yearn for a father's love and eventually the same man, entangling them in an affair filled with lust, deceit, and betrayal.

In a statement, Astro Ria's head Norzeha Mohd Salleh expressed delight with the show's overall quality and its reception from local audiences.

"The combination of its great cast and a great director makes 'Isteri Halal' a must-watch nightly, certainly living up to the standards set by the original ABS-CBN series. We are also delighted with the viewership feats it has amassed since its premiere, and we are overwhelmed with the support from our avid audiences," Norzeha said.

Before "Isteri Halal," Astro first adapted ABS-CBN's 2009 drama series "Tayong Dalawa" entitled "Angkara Cinta," which ended its run as the most-watched show on Astro Prima in 2020.

Apart from "Isteri Halal" and "Angkara Cinta," other ABS-CBN shows have been adapted internationally, particularly in Turkey with the Turkish remakes of "Hanggang Saan" and "The Good Son."