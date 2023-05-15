MANILA -- Veteran actress Lorna Tolentino open to do a May-December affair project. And if given a chance, the veteran actress she would like to work with Piolo Pascual.

"Parang kasi, parang puwede akong makahabol sa edad niya," told ABS-CBN News and other members of entertainment media on the sides of "FPJ Batang Quiapo" media conference.

"Isa siya sa mga pinupuro ni Daboy noong araw. Kasi isa si Papa P na talagang kapag nakikita si Daboy ay bumabati sa kanya," said Tolentino referring to her husband, the late Rudy Fernandez.

Tolentino believes that if ever, Fernandez would approve her kissing scene with Pascual. "May approval niya 'yon," she said.

Tolentino, one of the best actresses of her generation, is enjoying her latest character as Amanda in the primetime drama "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

In the interview, Tolentino also praised the show's lead actor Coco Martin, who is also one of the directors and producers of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."



"As a director mas naa-appreciate ko 'yung kapag biglang mayroon siyang idea na biglang magugulat na lang ako na parang, 'Aba ang galing naman nun naisip niya 'yon.' So doon ako humahanga sa kanya," Tolentino said.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

