Several celebrities shared their celebration of Mother’s Day on Sunday, writing heartwarming tributes to their mothers, mother figures or wives accompanied by their favorite pictures with them.

Their gestures showed just how much they appreciated the sacrifices and unwavering love that these people have given them.

Among those who took to social media their Mother’s Day greetings include Nico Bolzico, Sarah Geronimo, Ogie Alcasid, Anne Curtis, Dingdong Dantes, Scarlet Snow Belo and many more.

“#HappyMothersDay to our cornerstone and to all the brave mamas! Without them we are literally nothing,” Bolzico said of his wife Solenn Huessaff in his post.

“Happy Mother’s day po mama. Walang hanggan po na pasasalamat para sa walang katumbas na pag-aaruga at pagmamahal,” said Geronimo in her message for her mom, Divine.

Alcasid, for his part, wrote a song for his wife Regine Velasquez to mark the occasion. He said, “Snippet of a demo i wrote for wifey to celebrate mother’s day. Soon on youtube. Happy mother’s day to all the wonderful mommies!!”

Curtis, meantime, expressed how grateful she is to be “chosen” to be Dahlia’s mom.

“Thank you for the beautiful flowers my loves @erwan and Dahlia Amélie 💐 Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mama’s and mother figures out there. I know that sometimes, we all tend to doubt ourselves, but just in case you needed to hear this - we all have our own unique motherhood journey and YOU are doing an amazing job. YOU are enough for your littles one/s. Keep doing you mama,” she said in her post.

Dantes also thanked his wife Marian Rivera for turning their house into a home. “Thank you, Marian, for your unwavering love and for always making every moment special,” he said.

Scarlet Snow also joined in, describing her mother, celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, as her superhero. “You're like a magical unicorn who never seems to age and always looks stunning! Thank you for teaching me that true beauty comes from within and for showing me what it means to be kind and loving every day,” she said.