Erik Santos turns emotional as he remembers mom on 'ASAP'

MANILA – Erik Santos was unable to hold back his tears as he expressed how much he misses his late mother on Sunday.

After the “The Greatest Showdown” segment of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” Santos joined hosts Gary Valenciano, Ogie Alcasid, and Martin Nievera in paying tribute to Sharon Cuneta, Regine Velasquez, and Zsa Zsa Padilla in celebration of Mother’s Day.

Just as the three were sharing how motherhood means so much to them, Santos turned his back to the camera as he broke down in tears. Valenciano noticed this, and offered him words of comfort.

“You know, a lot of what you see here on stage is because of our moms and how our moms took care of us. And Erik, gusto ko lang sabihin sayo na your mom did a great job with you,” he said.

“Erik, I think your mom, the day that she saw Jesus face to face, the first thing that she said was ‘Thank you for my son,’” Valenciano added.

Cuneta seconded saying, “Erik, I know that your mom is very proud of you because she raised you very well. If I were your mom, I would be one of the happiest mothers in the world. Napakabait mo.”

Santos’ mother passed away in late 2022 at the age of 66.

In a tribute he wrote for her back in December, Santos said he takes comfort knowing that she is now free from pain and struggles from battling cancer.