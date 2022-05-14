'PBB': Rob Blackburn, Gabb Skribikin are top 2 teen housemates

Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — Rob Blackburn and Gabb Skribikin were named as the last two remaining teen housemates in the current season of "Pinoy Big Brother."

The announcement was made on Saturday's episode of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10."

Blackburn and Skribikin received the most number of "save" votes at 27.1 percent and 22.34 percent, respectively.

This means that the three other housemates — Stephanie Jordan, Maxine Trinidad, and Paolo Alcantara — have all been evicted.

Last January, Alyssa Valdez and Anji Salvacion were named the last two remaining celebrity housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10."

Isabel Laohoo and Nathan Juane were named as the last two remaining adult housemates last March.

Due to her participation in the Southeast Asian Games, Valdez will be replaced by Samantha Bernardo while Madam Inutz and Brenda Mage will join them in returning to the Big Brother house.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.

RELATED VIDEO: