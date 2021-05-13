WATCH: The Juans’ Carl Guevarra surprises ‘Hide and Sing’ as mystery celebrity

The Juans lead vocalist Carl Guevarra joins ‘Hide and Sing’ on Thursday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Carl Guevarra, lead vocalist of the pop rock band The Juans, surprised “It’s Showtime” on Thursday as a mystery celebrity singer.

Guevarra was one of 3 veiled performers in the hit segment “Hide and Sing,” where a guest contestant, in this case showbiz newcomer Sunshine Guimary, had to guess who is the actual celebrity.

Guevarra proved successful in his task to mislead the hosts as well as Guimary, as she ended up picking another “Tagokanta,” whom she also incorrectly guessed to be singer Inigo Pascual.

That meant Guimary was unable to raffle cash prizes to viewers who participated in the guessing online.

“Sabi na, e!” host Vice Ganda said, after initially suspecting Guevarra as among the mystery singers.

After revealing himself, Guevarra performed The Juans’ massive hit, “Hindi Tayo Pwede,” and invited fans of the viral band to tune in to their latest single, “Pangalawang Bitaw.”

