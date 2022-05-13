Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Niña Jose-Quiambao is now the new mayor of Bayambang town in Pangasinan, replacing her husband, outgoing mayor Cezar Quiambao.

Jose, who received 41,685 votes from 100% election returns, won against her rival Ricardo Camacho, who received 27,373 votes.

In her post on Facebook, the former actress thanked all those who voted for her.

"Maraming salamat po! That in all things God may be glorified! Thank you Ma, you are my inspiration. I love you," shev wrote.

Jose and Quiambao married in 2017.

Jose first appeared on “PBB: Teen Edition” in 2006 before appearing in several Kapamilya shows such as "Pedro Penduko at ang mga Engkantao," "I Dare You," and "Nagsimula sa Puso."

In an earlier post, Jose admitted that she never imagined becoming a mayor one day.

"It has always been a dream of mine to be a UN ambassador though like Audrey Hepburn and I guess this is one way of God’s manifestation in my life. I still have no words to say about everything that has happened, all I know is that God’s plan always prevails in every situation in our life. I have so many people to thank and I will be doing that in another lengthier post, but right now allow me to say that we continue to serve our people of Bayambang and continue to work for our beloved Bayambang. Our win, is every Bayambangeños win... After election season, I believe that no matter what, Bayambangeños are family, one and united for the progress of our beloved town. Maraming salamat po muli sa tiwala at pagmamahal po ninyo sa buong team Quiambao Sabangan. Mahal na mahal po namin kayo! We offer everything for the honor and glory of God," she wrote.