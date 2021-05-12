Tom Rodriguez, Carla Abellana wedding banns go viral

MANILA—The announcement for the upcoming wedding of celebrity couple Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez caught the attention of social media.

The San Guillermo Parish in Talisay posted on its Facebook page the couple's wedding banns.

Based on the announcement, the wedding of Rodriguez, a former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, and Abellana will be held at Madre de Dios Chapel in Tagaytay Midlands on October 23, 2021.

Such banns are required for church weddings. An announcement, which includes personal details about the couple, is usually posted inside churches to inform the public of the upcoming union. This is done so that a legal impediment, if any, can be raised before the ceremony.

The couple announced their engagement in March this year.

The two have been dating since 2014.

FROM THE ARCHIVES